Tushar Dalvi Says "Choose To Work Hard Instead Of Using Unethical Business Practice"

Tushar Dalvi portrays the iconic character of Saint Sai Baba in Sony TV's highly admired show Mere Sai. The show has always been an audience favourite because it throws light on relevant matters that resonate with the viewers. The current track of the show revolves around Madhusudan, who keeps conning all the people around him to mint money through the wrong means. Talking about the ongoing track, Tushar Dalvi feels, "Honesty and integrity should be of paramount importance".

Tushar Dalvi on unethical business practices

Sharing his viewpoint on the ongoing track, he said that achieving people's trust typically involves being transparent and honest in all actions and communications. He also added, "Being trustworthy can have a positive impact both internally and externally. People appreciate openness, as it provides them with insight into how a business operates and conceptualizes the work that they do.” While shooting for the show Mere Sai, the actor realised that one can have the most groundbreaking, inspiring idea and perfect business model but if one cannot be honest in their personal and business practices, one tends to fall behind eventually.

He also said that one must choose to work harder instead of moving to unethical business practices, to earn quick money. In the upcoming episodes of the show, Sai Baba changes Madhusdhan's life by showing him the right path in life, who happens to get distracted and turns to an unethical way of earning money.

Mere Sai premiered on Sony TV in 2017. Apart from Tushar Dalvi, Mere Sai cast includes Vaibhav Mangle and Kishori Godbole in crucial roles. The show revolves around the story of Shirdi’s worshipped Saint Sai Baba. He supports people in his village of Shirdi and also helps those in need. Apart from helping others, he corrected many villainous and greedy people who hated him and his teachings. He corrected them by showing them the path of Dharma and also made them devoted only to God.

Tushar Dalvi is a popular Marathi actor who has also been a part of Hindi shows and films. Some of his popular shows include Kshitij Ye Nahi, Mrs Madhuri Dixit, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Hari Mirchi Laal Mirchi and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.

(Inputs by PR)

