Urvashi Dholakia Says 'I Shall Continue Being An Entertainer' After Video App Ban In India

The Chinese app Tik Tok has been banned from India after tensions escalated between India and China in the Ladakh region. Television star, Urvashi Dholakia is famous on social media for making videos on the app. However, after the app was banned along with 58 others, she was trolled a lot. But she came back with an apt reply to her trolls.

Urvashi Dholakia's reply to trolls

Urvashi Dholakia on Instagram used to make videos on Tik Tok before the app was banned. She was quite famous for it and also often brought her two sons on board. However, now that Reels has come to Instagram, she made her debut on the video making app. She also added a lengthy note for her trolls who thought the actor would be left with nothing after the first app was banned.

The actor on Instagram posted her first Reel video. Adding a caption to the post, she wrote, "talent continues, entertainment continues and I know that till I can, I shall continue being an entertainer regardless of a medium". She added that an app may have shut down but she has not.

Further in the caption, Urvashi Dholakia said that she has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades. She has performed across various platforms, shows and various other mediums and will continue to do so. Urvashi added that her trolls may keep trolling her but they will not be able to stop her from creating content. She ended the note saying she will "entertain my viewers and ultimately to satisfy the actor within me....".

Meanwhile, Reel seems to have become famous with the celebs. The ones who previously made entertainment videos for their fans on the Chinese app are now moving towards Reel. Actors like Hina Khan, Neha Dhupia and Surbhi Chandna have already made their Reel debut.

In other news, Urvashi Dhola is famous for the role of Komolika in the earlier Kasautii Zindagii Kay serial. Besides this, she has featured in tons of other popular daily soaps like Chandrankta, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kahiin Toh Hoga, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Urvashi has also featured in shows like Nach Baliye and Meethi Choori No 1.

