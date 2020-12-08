Urvashi Dholakia Hits 1 Million On Instagram, Thanks Insta-family For Endless Support

Television actor Urvashi Dholakia recently hit the one million mark and she has been celebrating the occasion with heartfelt posts. The actor posted a bunch of pictures with golden balloons that announced her latest achievement on social media. She also thanked her followers for showering such immense love upon her even in such difficult times. Urvashi Dholakia’s fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and also thanked her for entertaining them through the years.

Urvashi Dholakia hits one million

Indian television’s favourite vamp, Urvashi Dholakia recently hit one million followers on Instagram. She took to social media platforms to express her delight over the newest achievement through a bunch of stunning pictures. In the photographs posted, she could be seen holding up two balloons in the shape of ‘1M’ while wearing a bright smile across her face.

In the pictures posted, Urvashi Dholakia is seen wearing a stunning black gown which has contrasting golden design across its fabric. It has multiple layers, giving it a fluffy effect and also comes with a matching black dupatta. The sleeveless gown has been studded with embroidery work and has been paired aptly with loud eye makeup and minimum accessories. Her hair has been pinned up on one side, which gives her look a graceful effect.

In the caption for the posts, she has mentioned how her Instagram family helped her stay engaged and supported her through these difficult pandemic times. She has also spoken about how grateful she is for the affection she has been receiving through social media. Have a look at the two posts on Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have congratulated the actor over the new milestone. They have also wished her luck for the future endeavours while thanking her for the entertainment she has provided through Instagram.

Actor Urvashi Dholakia has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated through various social media posts. The actor had also started a virtual talk show called Trending Now With Urvashi, where she had fun conversations with a few co-actors and friends. Her character Komolika had also become a meme template on the internet, increasing her fans and followers drastically.

Image Courtesy: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

