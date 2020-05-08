Urvashi Dholakia Is 'physically At Home But Mentally On A Vacation'; See Post

Urvashi Dholakia, one of the most famous vamps on Indian television, recently updated her fans on how her quarantine has been going. She put up a picture of herself stating that she is in the mood to go on a vacation but cannot help it. Her followers can be seen relating to the picture on a whole new level as everyone is wishing to get out as soon as possible.

Urvashi Dholakia’s imaginary vacation

Urvashi Dholakia has been one of the most loved television celebrities ever. Her portrayal of the character Komolika is what makes the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay one of the most iconic shows ever. She has lately been following the instructions laid down by the government to curb the spread of COVID 19. However, her mind is wandering places as she put it forth through an Instagram post. In the selfie put up, Urvashi Dholakia can be seen enjoying the sun and the wind on a beach. She is also seen wearing a pair of huge glares to suit the bikini top which has black leopard print all over. Her hair has been left open with slightly wet hair. In the caption for the post, Urvashi Dholakia has mentioned that she might be physically at home but her mind is on a vacation. In the hashtags put by her, she can be seen promoting positivity and self-love. Have a look at the picture put up on Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram handle here.

Read Urvashi Dholakia Explains Social Distancing In 'Komolika' Style; Turns Into 'Coronikaaa'

Also read Urvashi Dholakia's Savage Reply To Fan's Question Will Leave You In Splits; Read

Urvashi Dholakia’s latest Tik Tok video

Urvashi Dholakia recently uploaded a fun Tik Tok video on her Instagram handle. In the video posted, she can be seen enacting a funny dialogue which has a savage touch to it. In the caption for the post, Urvashi Dholakia has made it clear that nobody can ignore her. Have a look at the video from Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram here.

Read Erica Fernandes Hails Urvashi Dholakia, Says 'You Have Made Komolika Who Komolika Was'

Also read Urvashi Dholakia Says 'Trending Now With Urvashi' Is Meant To Be A Source Of Happiness

Image Courtesy: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.