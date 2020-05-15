How To Control Recoil In PUBG Mobile To Win More Team Battles?

PUBG Mobile continues to be one of the most addictive games among gamers and is best known for its more realistic gaming experience compared to other games in the battle royale genre. The game boasts tons of powerful features and offers real-life like mechanics such as the rate of fire, recoil etc that helps determine the damage rate of a given weapon.

And while every weapon in PUBG Mobile has its own recoil pattern, it can be quite difficult to master. The recoil system assists players significantly in taking down their opponents quicker with more accuracy; however, controlling a gun weapon does require some excellent skills and patience. So, here’s a quick guide for players who aren't confident with the weapon recoil system in PUBG Mobile.

How to control recoil in PUBG Mobile?

Crouch while shooting

One of the most important steps in controlling gun recoil in PUBG Mobile is to crouch or go prone while firing at your enemies. This is especially beneficial when you engage in long-range attacks as it helps lower the bullet spread by keeping the weapon recoil at the minimum.

Stay on target at all times

Staying on your target is another important step that actually helps in minimising horizontal recoil. However, you need to make sure that you have quick reflexes to be able to keep your weapon on target. The key is to keep it well-timed and keep the crosshairs on your opponent with every move.

Switch to single fire mode or burst mode

On many occasions, players do not take into account that the auto mode actually increases the recoil of a weapon while using an automatic gun which makes them counter the recoil on the next shot. So it is best to switch to either single fire or burst mode for a minimum possible recoil.

Burst Fire

Firing shots in bursts of three to five rounds is always the way to go instead of spraying. This is because the recoil for the first five rounds is the lowest, as opposed to consecutive rounds that have much higher recoils.

Image credits: PUBG