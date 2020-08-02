Vighnaharta Ganesh's Epic 'Gajasur Dwitiya' Fight Scene Took A Month To Perfect The Edit

The popular show, Vighnaharta Ganesh airs on Sony Entertainment Television. This show is one of the audiences’ most-loved shows which showcases several avatars of Ganesha, Shiva, and Parvati. This devotional show has managed to keep the viewers intrigued with its vivid depiction of the mythological tale. As per reports, Vighnaharta Ganesh is one of the most technologically advanced shows of Indian TV. It is also said that this mythological show is mostly shot on the green screen and each shot goes through layers of editing before the final telecast. Currently, the viewers of this show can witness Ganesh and Kartikey taking several avatars to fight against the demons and save the Devsena. Reports show that further in the story of the show, Kartikey will be seen marrying Devsena.

More than a month was taken to edit the climax of the fight sequence

The surprising fact that is revealed by the makers of the show is that the end fight sequence of the show, Vighnaharta Ganesh, which is between Mata Chandi and Ganesh with Gajasur Dwitiya took more than a month for editing. Reports say that the shot sequence was elaborate and extravagant and it required incorporation and amalgamation of enormous fighting equipment. The editor of the show, Vighnaharta Ganesh reportedly struggled hard to make sure that his editing gives the audience an extravagant cinematic view of the sequence and still makes the fight sequence look realistic. Reportedly, the editor worked on the last sequence for one month to complete the editing of the entire sequence and the final creation was adored by the team.

The show's actors never fail to give credit to the editors and appreciate the success of the show. And once again the editors and other team people of the show have proved the same. Akanksha Puri, the actor who plays Goddess Adi Parashakti in the show, while appreciating the editing team said to a leading daily that the fighting sequence of Gajasur Dwitya was one of most important arrangement to be telecasted after the lockdown when the show was about to start again. And the editing of this sequence took almost one month for the editors to complete because they wanted to make sure that when the sequence is telecasted, all the viewers are blown away with its special effects. Adding to it, she said that, she really would like to thank the entire editing team who gave their 200 percent for the show and finally giving a beautiful final output to the viewers.

Vighnaharta Ganesh's timings

Vighnaharta Ganesh, this popular show airs every Monday to Friday at 7:45 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

