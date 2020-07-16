Vikas Guppta's Cryptic Posts Indicative Of His Feud With Varun Sood And Divya Aggarwal?

Vikas Guppta recently shared a couple of snaps of himself on social media accompanied by cryptic captions. The star looks happy in all the posts but the caption of the picture talk about his past, revenge and changing nature. The posts seem to indicate that he has ended his friendship with the popular MTV couple Varun Sood and Divya Aggarwal. Take a look at his posts:

'Nothing's changed'

In the first snap of the series, Vikas uploaded a picture that features a side-profile picture of him. Vikas has a slight smirk on his face that seems to indicate an upper hand. In the next picture, he is seen winking with his mouth open.

The caption of the post is very similar to his pictures and talks about how Vikas hasn't changed. He mentions that he doesn't care about people's stupidity or their need for attention. Here's his caption: "I have changed Naah — What to do I just don’t care with people’s pointless attempt for attention and stupidity. I respectfully don’t care. We have a lot happening in our lives for us to care about (#)Lost souls (#)Vikas Gupta are (#) out and about to explore life (#) Bekind (#) COVID (#)shot on iPhone (#)ace of space (#) Bigg Boss 13 (#) Wink" (sic).

'Revenge with Revenge'

In the next post, Vikas can be seen in the same outfit. He is looking at the sky, popping his head through the branches of a tree. He has a very neutral expression in this picture. The caption of this picture is about revenge, he writes: "IT IS USELESS TO MEET REVENGE WITH REVENGE: IT WILL HEAL NOTHING... inspired from Frodo (emoji) This is one of the wisest quotes said by him in the books but not in the movies. Even if someone else has been vengeful and cruel, meeting them on their level will only drag you down. It also won’t cause any of the healing that you would want... (#) Vikas Gupta requests all to #bekind we do not know what battle everyone is fighting..." (sic).

'Don't look at the past'

In the last picture, Vikas is looking back at the camera and uploaded a caption about the past. He writes: "Don’t listen to your Past even if it calls out, it’s has nothing new to say - acknowledge that it existed and Move on smiling to new adventures..."

If reports are to believed, his posts could indicate his broken friendship with the couple Varun Sood and Divya Aggarwal. In an interview with a media portal, the couple had explained they were no longer friends with Vikas due to his negative nature.

Promo Pic Credit: Vikas Guppta, Varun Sood and Divya Aggarwal's Instagram

