Vikas Khoker Says Vikas Gupta Asked For Sexual Favours Amid Latter's Legal Action Threat

Roadies Season 9 winner Vikas Khoker broke his silence after Vikas Gupta called him out on social media. Within a day, after Vikas Gupta's post on social media, Vikas Khoker came forward and accused the former of asking sexual favours while recalling a lewd 2018 encounter. Vikas Khoker was talking to Spotboye when he clapped back at Vikas Gupta's accusation and asserted that he is ready for the legal battle. In his conversation, Khoker also shared that amid the legal battle, he will expose the involvement of the actor, who coordinated for Vikas, who also happens to be a prominent face of Colors channel now.

Vikas Khoker on Vikas Gupta's allegations

While recalling his encounter with Vikas Gupta in 2018, Khoker said that a bunch of producers approached him after he won the title of Roadies season 9. He further added that Vikas asked him to fulfill the latter's sexual desire in exchange for work in the industry. As per Vikas Khoker, Gupta also asked him to send his nude pictures.

Meanwhile, reacting to Vikas Gupta's legal action remark, Khoker asserted that he is ready for it. He further clarified that he had no intention of exposing Vikas or punishing him for his actions. Khoker also said that to avoid any such consequences, he decided to leave the industry and start something of his own. But, now if Vikas Gupta will take legal action, he will drag everyone who approached him for fulfilling former's 'demand'.

As the interview progressed further, Vikas Khoker also added that Vikas Gupta is saying that everyone is lying. On the account of the same, Khoker mentioned Aly Goni, Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma's name and asked why would so many celebs make false allegations. Before concluding his take, Khoker also shared that one more person has reached out to him, who has been a victim of Vikas Gupta. He also added that he has proof and waiting for the right time to use them.

Vikas Gupta controversy

The 32-year-old producer had penned a note on Wednesday, which read, "All this while I hadn’t taken any legal steps but now I realise that my forgiving nature has been taken as my weakness and also for granted. Not only am I going to prove all their accusations false with a SORRY but also make sure that the people who have dragged me into a mess with their fake accusations, controversies, either for publicity or sometimes even personal gains will now be answerable, legally".

(Image Courtesy: Vikas Gupta & Vikas Khoker Instagram)

