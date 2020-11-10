Vikram Singh Chauhan & 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Cast Wrap The Show, Shares Party Pictures

On November 8, the cast and the crew of Star Plus' popular show Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka wrapped up the shooting, and also celebrated their 'one last time' together on the sets. Yesterday, the lead actor Vikram Singh Chauhan took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures with the entire cast of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. Via the caption of the post, Vikram looked back to his journey on the show, shared his experience while calling it a 'fantastic ride' for him.

In a brief heartwarming caption, he also expressed his gratitude towards fans for supporting and loving him always. Vikram called his journey on Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka 'magical'. Later, the other lead actors and the cast also shared numerous pictures on their social media and gave a sneak peek into the post-wrap party. Scroll down to take a look at Vikram's post and other pictures from the wrap-up party, which are surfing online.

'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' wrap-up party pics

'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' cast & other details

The fantasy drama started airing on October 14, 2019. After completing a successful run of one year, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka will air its last episode in a few days, in November 2020. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the producer of the show, Gul Khan, said that the reason for shutting down the show is not the high cost. She asserted that budgets have been slashed as post-COVID economic regression is the reality. In her conversation, she also mentioned that though the show is popular on social media, it's not reflecting in BARC ratings.

In her conversation, Gul Khan also revealed that Jaadu was planned as a 100 episode series only. So, whatever it was running currently was on an extension. She also argued that technically the show is not shutting while calling it a finite series that got a bit of extension. Coming to the star cast of the show, along with Vikram Singh Chauhan, the show also featured Aditi Sharma in the lead.

