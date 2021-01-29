Vindhya Tiwari Practiced For 8 Hours Straight Before The Shoot Of 'Vignaharta Ganesh'

Vindhya Tiwari has appeared in quite a few television shows in her acting career which has spanned over a decade. In a young age, the actor seems to have made a strong name in the world of television. One of her recent works includes the dance performance that she has given in the popular show Vighnaharta Ganesh, that airs on Sony Entertainment. The actor had reportedly practised for the classical number for long hours, just before the shoot was about to commence. Here is what you need to know.

Vindhya Tiwari’s intense dance practice for Vighnaharta Ganesh

Vindhya Tiwari has played the role of ‘Behula’ in the popular show. As the plot of the show goes, the character of ‘Behula’ had to perform a ‘Suhagan Shringaar Nritya’, which is a mythological dance, to resurrect her husband. The dance is tough to master, and Vindhya had to perform the same in front of the camera, to the best of her ability. The actor then went into a hardcore practice mode and practised it for a long period of time at a stretch. The practice went on for 8 hours straight, post which she also had to shoot it.

ALSO READ: Harsh Vashisht And Siddharth Vasudev To Play Chandradhar And Hund In 'Vighnaharta Ganesh'

Vindhya went on to master the dance and performed it in front of the camera, despite having practised it for 8 hours just before the shoot. The amount of time she has given for the practice for this dance would be more than tough for any human body to bear, but Vindhya managed to do her job comfortably despite that. She also opened up about this experience and how she prepared to for her role before the shoot as well. She said, “This is my first mythological show, so I was really excited and Vighnaharta Ganesh is running for more than 3 years that shows how much the audience is loving it”.

ALSO READ: Vighnaharta Ganesh's Epic 'Gajasur Dwitiya' Fight Scene Took A Month To Perfect The Edit

Vindhya Tiwari also revealed that she was told a day before the shoot that a dance number would be shot. She decided for herself to go ahead and practice before the shoot, which eventually went on for 8 hours. She also heaped praise on her Vighnaharta Ganesh team, saying, “I feel so happy that the team was so supportive and helpful entire time”. The show airs from Monday to Friday at 8 p.m. on Sony Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Akanksha Puri Bids Adieu To 'Vighnaharta Ganesh'; Calls It An 'emotional Moment'

ALSO READ: Navratri 2020: Take A Look At Top 5 Actors Who Played Divine Goddesses On Television

With inputs from PR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.