Virendra Razdan Played Vidur In Mahabharat Cast Of 1988; Details About The Late Actor

Mahabharat of 1988 is one of the most-celebrated mythological dramas of Indian television. The show was aired between 1988 and 1990 and left a lasting impact on the audience with its detailed storytelling style and promising performances. With the re-runs of Mahabharat in 2020, interest has once again spiked about the show. Here is a look at a few details about actor Virendra Razdan, who played Vidur on the much-loved show.

Who was Vidur in Mahabharat cast

Mahabharat’s 1988 cast featured actor Virendra Razdan in the shoes of the character Vidur. According to the mythological epic, Vidur was a Mahaa Mantri of Hastinapur. His mother was Ambika’s maid while his father was Vyasa. Dhritarashtra and Pandu were Vidur’s stepbrothers while he was also the uncle of the Pandavas and the Kauravas. At the initial stage, actor Nitish Bharadwaj was expected to play the role of Vidur, however, he was replaced by BR Chopra, considering his young age.

Virendra Razdan is a celebrated Indian actor who was seen in various films and television shows. He was born in the year 1982 and passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on June 13, 2003. He was diagnosed with stomach cancer, at the age of 53.

Virendra Razdan's Career

Actor Virendra Razdan was a popular actor who was seen in various roles in the 1980s and the 1990s. He has worked in television series like Majdhaar, Ehsaas, Saahil, and Bharat Ek Khoj, amongst others. He was also a pivotal part of a few Indian films including Zanjeer and Jaan Lada Denge.

Virendra Razdan's Famous projects

Virendra Razdan played a key role in the critically acclaimed 1983 film, Gandhi. He played the character of Maulana Azad, who was a senior leader and activist during the Indian Independence movement. The film was directed by Richard Attenborough and was based on the extraordinary life and leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. The film also starred actors like Ben Kingsley and Roshan Seth in key roles, amongst others.

Virendra Razdan's Last work

Before his demise in the year 2003, Virendra Razdan was seen in the film Yaar Meri Zindagi in the year 2008. The film also featured celebrated actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrugan Sinha while the direction was done by Ashok Gupta. In December 2001, he was also seen in the film Bub (Father), which was directed by Jyoti Sarup.

Mahabharat cast on the Kapil Sharma Show

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently hosted a session with the Mahabharat 1988 cast on his popular talk show. Actors like Nitish Bharadwaj, Puneet Issar, Pradeep Kumar, Arjun Firoz Khan, Gufi Paintal and Gajendra Chauhan were present on the sets alongside the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show. The team also revealed a bunch of BTS moments from the making of Mahabharat, leaving the audience in splits. Have a look at the short clip here.

Image Courtesy: Virendra Razdan Instagram

