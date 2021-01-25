Vishal Aditya Singh Fans Pour In Wishes As Star Turns 33, Call Him 'most Humble & Pure'

Reality show star Vishal Aditya Singh celebrates his 33rd birthday on Jan 25. The television star is best known for his portrayals in daily soaps and reality shows like Begusarai, Chandrakanta, Box Cricket League, Nach Baliye 9, Pyar Tune Kya Kiya and many others. As wishes are pouring in on Vishal Aditya Singh's birthday, let us take a look at how fans and netizens are posting wishes for the star on Twitter.

Vishal Aditya Singh turns 33

One of Vishal Aditya Singh's fans shared an art portrait of the actor on his 33rd birthday. The image seems like a digital paint edit of one of the latter's pics. Sharing the picture on Twitter, the fan wrote, "Wishing #VishalAdityaSingh bhai happy birthday . May Allah bless you with Endless Happiness".

Wishing #VishalAdityaSingh bhai happy birthday 🎉🎂.

May Allah bless you with Endless Happiness 😊. @vishalsingh713



HBD VISHAL ADITYA SINGH pic.twitter.com/qncWWWzydY — ₴Ⱨ₳ⱤłQ ₭Ⱨ₳₦ 🏹 (@Shariqnawazkha4) January 25, 2021

Also Read | Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli to be seen in the romantic music video 'Khwabeeda'

One of Asim Riaz's fan accounts, too, wished Vishal on his birthday. The user also praised their friendship, calling them 'Visim'. Wishing Vishal Aditya Singh on Twitter, the fan account wished for God to bless the star 'with all Happiness'. The tweet further added, "We love #Visim bond please meet each other make this bond stronger. @vishalsingh713".

Happy birthday #VishalAdityaSingh bro and May God bless you with all Happiness. We love #Visim bond please meet each other make this bond stronger. @vishalsingh713 — Asim Squad 🤘🤘🤘 (@ChiragT78086309) January 25, 2021

Also Read | Dipika Kakar dotes on her 'nanad' Saba Ibrahim, here's a look at their adorable bond

Another fan of the actor shared stills from Vishal Aditya Singh's TV shows. The fan also added pictures of the actor with Shehnaaz Gill. The fan further asked Vishal to 'keep being the way' he is and said that he has earned 'special love from #Shehnaazians' as the former was always there to guide her.

Happy Birthday u grounded ST🌟R#VishalAdityaSingh @vishalsingh713

Kp being d way u r🤗♥️

But a special love from #Shehnaazians as u were always der fr our cutie pie to guide her🥺

Love u massi🥰

Wishing u d best fr evry step in ur journey🥰♥️ pic.twitter.com/Ws9eq5oEsy — 🦋M_Ri@🦋❤️//2️⃣ DAYS 4 SANA'S B-DAY// (@Sanas_shield) January 25, 2021

Take a look at some more Vishal Aditya Singh's birthday wishes.

Many many happy returns of the day @vishalsingh713 Sir .

God Bless You Sir

Keep Smiling And Growing

Lots of love and best wishes.#VishalAdityaSingh #HappyBirthdayVishalAdityaSingh — Purvaksh Shah (@ShahPurvaksh) January 25, 2021

Also Read | Remember when Athiya Shetty said she wanted to disappear before her debut movie?

HBD VISHAL ADITYA SINGH

Happy Birthday to my champ's best frnd 😘 #VishalAdityaSingh the most humble and pure soul.@imrealasim @vishalsingh713 pic.twitter.com/vAuDRMKWlk — Bnath (@Bnath65207605) January 24, 2021

Champ #AsimRiaz wished #VishalAdityaSingh for birthday awww besties always 💓💓💓💓.



HBD VISHAL ADITYA SINGH pic.twitter.com/ZiEmlJgmgV — ☆Khushii☆ (@Princess1Khushi) January 24, 2021

@imrealasim & Vishal proved SACHE RISHTEY BANTAE HAIN BB K GHAR MEIN, #AsimRiaz #VishalAdityaSingh

HBD VISHAL ADITYA SINGH in BB14 RAHUL & ALY PROVING DA DOSTI IS WORTH IN BB HOUSE AGAIN. @rahulvaidya23 #RahulVadiya #AlyGoni bhai bhai https://t.co/co72aMVvOS — Dr.Nandita Pokhriyal INDIA (@Drnpokhriyal) January 24, 2021

Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz reveals about the moment when she slid a knife under her pillow

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.