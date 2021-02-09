Wagle Ki Duniya 2021 Cast: Do You Remember Where We Have Seen The Lead Actors Before?

After announcing the new season of Doordarshan's cult sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya in December last year, Wagle Ki Duniya 2021 premiered its first episode on Sab TV yesterday, i.e. February 8, 2021. The newly-released sitcom has been produced by Hats Off Productions and its cast boasts of Sumeet Raghvan, Pariva Pranati, Anjan Srivastav and Bharati Achrekar in the lead roles. However, read below to know about Wagle Ki Duniya cast in detail and find out where you have seen these actors before.

Also Read | 'Wagle Ki Duniya' Quiz: Take This Trivia Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The Cult Sitcom

Wagle Ki Duniya 2021 cast

Sumeet Raghvan as Rajesh Wagle

Renowned television actor Sumeet Raghvan plays the lead role of Rajesh Wagle in Sab TV's Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey. Sumeet as Rajesh essays the role of a middle-class man and the show focuses on his and his family's day-to-day problems and showcases how they overcome them together. Before of Wagle Ki Duniya 2021, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame was seen in Badi Door Se Aaye Hain, which also aired on Sab TV from 2014-2016.

Pariva Pranati as Vandana Wagle

Actor Pariva Pranati plays the role of Vandana Wagle in the new season of 1998's Wagle Ki Duniya. Pariva as Vandana essays the role of Rajesh Wagle's wife in this Sab TV sitcom. Prior to the newly-released show, she had a brief stint in Hats Off Productions' Khidki as Nandini Aloknath Tripathi and was seen alongside Sumeet Raghvan in the popular comedy show Badi Door Se Aaye Hai.

Also Read | Bharati Achrekar Reveals What Viewers Can Expect From 'Wagle Ki Duniya' Reboot

Anjan Srivastav as Shrinivas Wagle

Veteran film and television actor, Anjan Srivastav has reprised his role of Shrinivas Wagle from Doordarshan's Wagle Ki Duniya in the Sab TV sitcom. Anjan as Shrinivas essays the role of Rajesh Wagle's father in this Hats Off Productions' show. Before Wagle Ki Duniya, the 72-year-old was seen in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha.

Bharati Achrekar as Radhika Wagle

Just like veteran actor Anjan Srivastav, prolific Marathi & Hindi actor Bharati Achrekar has also reprised her role from the 90s cult sitcom in Wagle Ki Duniya 2021. Bharti as Radhika Wagle essays the role of Rajesh Wagle's mother in this Sab TV show. Before appearing in the Sumeet Raghvan starrer, Bharti shared the screen space with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No. 1.

Also Read | 'Wagle Ki Duniya' Cast: List Of Actors And Their Characters In The Upcoming Sitcom

Also Read | 'Wagle Ki Duniya' All Set To Premiere On February 8 | Here Are All The Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.