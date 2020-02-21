I For India – Initiatives Promoting Community Development In Rural India

It is a common notion amongst individuals that the population in rural India is backward and illiterate. This is also the traditional image of women that persists even today. However, as one explores through the grassroot levels, they come across a refreshing reality. In recent times, it is the women in the rural parts of the country, who are taking up the charge of transitioning towards development. Empowered women not only impact their own families but the entire community. These women have accepted the need for change and have been taking the lead role in most initiatives.

Pashu Sakhi

Many villages in Rajasthan suffered losses due to the poor health condition of livestock in many villages. The authorities had initially thought of starting self-help groups, however, there was a lack of funds. The population of these villages were mostly involved in livestock and agriculture. While trying to study the gaps, the authorities realized that not many people were aware of the health hazards that the livestock was facing.

The villagers had no idea about the need for deworming or vaccination. That’s when they started training women in providing basic veterinary care. The training helped in improving the self-confidence in the female population. Today, there are almost 362 pashu sakhis appointed in 306 villages spread across 7 districts of Rajasthan. This initiative has not only improved the livestock health in the state, it has also helped women find their voice in the community.

Lakhpati Kisan

Lakhpati Kisan, is an initiative that falls under the Central India Initiative by Tata Trusts. This initiative focuses on the farmers residing in the central belt of India, mainly the tribal communities. The main objective is to help the farmers and villagers become financially independent and self-sufficient. Tata Trusts aimed at improving the pre-existent knowledge in the farmers and promote the extensive use of resources that they already have.

The programs were categorized under water, agriculture, marketing and value addition. For agriculture and water, the Trust introduced best practices to improve productivity and efficiency. After the villagers learnt to market their products, the Trust also helped in improving the local dairy businesses. The Lakhpati Kisan initiative also helped in improving the living standards of these communities with schools. The way forward is to build the gap between the rural and urban parts of India.

Open Source Fisheries

The women in Andhra Pradesh are setting up an example for the community as they take charge of the pisciculture in the state. Fisheries are an important part of food production in India. To improve the quality of production, Tata Trusts set up camp in Peddagadda of Andhra Pradesh in 2016. Padmakar Bhuja and his team initiated a conversation about cage culture in the water bodies. At first, the idea was not received but gradually more people got involved as they realized the benefits of cage culture.

A cage culture allows maximum production in small spaces, which can be built with a variety of local items. A variety of breeds are cultivated in the cages which are then sold in the markets. After being trained, it is the women of the village who came forward to lead the initiative.

Watch to know more about the rural development initiatives in India