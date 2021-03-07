When Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Did The Swap Challenge With Her Mother-in-law; Watch

Actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is an active Instagrammer and shares some entertaining posts for her 13.7 million followers. In October last year, the actor was seen having a fun 'saas-bahu swap' challenge with her mother-in-law, Manju Dahiya.

When Divyanka did a swap challenge with her mother-in-law

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya had shared a video on her Instagram where she could be seen having a fun swap challenge with her mother-in-law. In the video, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya introduced her mother-in-law and the two could be seen doing the Saas-Bahu swap challenge. The challenge required them to swap one of their habits with each other. Divyanka had to read the newspaper like her mother-in-law, while her mother-in-law had to read it like her. In the video, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiyya was also seen encouraging other Saas-Bahu jodis to take up this challenge. In the caption, the actor had also thanked her mother-in-law for being such a sport and helping her to finish the video.

After the challenge, Divyanka asked her mother-in-law what she felt; her mother-in-law said that since she was used to reading the newspaper, her eyes got strained by reading the news on mobile. She added that the advantage of reading news on phone was that one could get recent news instantly. Divyanka also added that reading news from the newspaper had a different feel altogether.

Fans reacted to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's swap challenge with emojis

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's video was loved by her fans. Her video of this Saas-Bahu swap challenge has crossed 700k views to date. Fans had filled the comment section with heart emojis. Some fans had commented that god bless their Saas-Bahu bond. While another fan had commented that Divyanka's mother-in-law looked really cute. One fan had also commented that this was the best Saas-Bahu Jodi.

A quick look at Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's career

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya rose to prominence after her role in the hit television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She is also known for her role in the show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya along with her husband Vivek Dahiya won the dance reality show Nach Baliye. She became the first Indian television actress to appear in the Forbes Celebrity 100 list in 2017.

