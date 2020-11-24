Where Have You Seen 'Indian Idol' Contestant Shanmukhpriya Before? Find Out Here

Music reality television show Indian Idol is all set to premiere with its season 12 from November 28, 2020. The audition promo of the show has already created a tremendous buzz amongst all Indian Idol viewers. However, one of the singers came off as a massive surprise for them. The yodelling queen Shanmukhpriya auditioned for Indian Idol 12 and was seen winning the hearts of all three judges. Here’s everything that you need to know about the artist.

Where have you seen Shanmukhpriya before?

For the unversed, Shanmukhpriya was previously one of the contestants of the singing competition Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs 2017. She was hailed as the pride of Andhra Pradesh during her stint in the show. The young musical wizard impressed everyone with her yodelling expertise and now she has doubled the musical hype of Indian Idol season 11 with her participation.

Post Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Shanmukhpriya along with her parents, who are music teacher themselves, has performed at various concerts across India, as reported by IWM Buzz. During her journey in the kids' competition, her performances were often compared with music maestro Kishore Kumar’s legacy. She earned tremendous love from viewers for reminding them of the evergreen, Kumar. Shanmukhpriya also emerged out as one of the finalists of the competition.

Now, the artist has returned to the musical stage. She left all the three judges flabbergasted with her yodelling prowess. In the promo video, they reacted saying “Never before has a girl yodelled so well on Indian Idol! You have grabbed our attention now and indeed changed the Mausam at Indian Idol 2020! We can’t wait to see you perform again!” On hearing this, Shanmukha, with a huge smile replied, “My parents have always encouraged my decisions in music and today I am here because of them. The stage I always wanted to perform on is right here and I am extremely happy!!”

The auditions of the show were held virtually this time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Just like the previous season, singer Aditya Narayan will return to host the show, while Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya will be seen as judges. Stay tuned for further updates about the show.

