Who Is Divya Suresh From 'Bigg Boss Kannada' Season 8 ; Know More About The Contestant

Who is Divya Suresh? What does she do? Where have we seen her before?-are maybe a few of the questions in the minds of people ever since she entered into the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 House. The young model chose to make her entrance in a light pink lehenga. On her Instagram profile, she called herself the ‘boss lady’ and announced she had entered the Bigg Boss House and that she was very happy to be a part of the show. She also asked her followers to support her on the new journey that she had undertaken.

Who is Divya Suresh?

Bigg Boss Kannada's Divya Suresh is a model who aspires to be an actor but has not gotten the script or role that she feels would make her shine on the big screen, as per FilmiFeed. She was offered to play the role of the Bigg Boss Kannada’s host, Kiccha Sudeep’s sister in Hebbuli but she turned down the offer citing that it was not a part she wanted to debut with into the film industry, as added in the report. She has been waiting for the right role to come along and in the meantime agreed to join the Bigg Boss House in an attempt to propel her career forward. On her entry into the house, she told Kiccha Sudeep said that both she and her mother were very surprised to hear that she had been selected for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

Divya Suresh’s co-contestants in the house are:

1. Dhanushree

2. Shubha Poonja

3. Shankar Ashwath

4. Vishwanath Haveri

5. Vaishnavi Gowda

6. KP Aravind

7. Nidhi Subbaiah, Shamanth

8. Geetha Bharathi Bhat

9. Manju Pavagada

10. Divya Suresh

11. Chandrakala Mohan

12. Raghu Gowda

13. Prashanth Sambargi

14. Divya Uruduga

15. Rajeev

16. Nirmala Chanappa

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 premiered on a grand scale yesterday, Sunday, February 28, 2021, and was hosted by actor Kiccha Sudeep who has renewed his role as the host of the show. The show saw many dance and musical performances. It also marked heart-to-heart conversations of the contestants with Sudeep on their personal and professional lives and why they wanted to be a part of Bigg Boss.

