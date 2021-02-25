Who Plays Nattu Kaka In TMKOC? Know The Actor Who Portrays The Popular Character

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms in India. It has several actors who gained fame through their performances. Among the well-known characters from the serial is Natwarlal Prabhashankar Undhaiwala aka Nattu Kaka. Even though the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma cast and characters are quite famous, there has been a question on who plays Nattu Kaka in TMKOC? And below is the answer.

Who Plays Nattu Kaka in TMKOC?

The actor who portrays Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah is Ghanshyam Nayak. He has worked in several television serials as well as movies. However, his breakthrough role came in TMKOC as Nattu Kaka. He is playing the character since the beginning of the show in 2008 and has completed 22 years.

Ghanshyam Nayak's age

Ghanshyam Nayak’s age when he joined TMKOC was 64 years. He was born on May 12, 1944. According to starsunfolded.com, he completed school from Sheth N L High School, Mumbai. His wife's name is Nirmaladevi Nayak. The couple has a son, Vikas Nayak, and two daughters, Bhavna and Tejal Nayak. Ghanshyam Nayak’s age now is 76 years.

Ghanshyam Nayak’s serials and movies

Ghanshyam Nayak made his acting debut as a child artist in 1960 released Masoom starring Ashok Kumar, Aziz, Sarosh Irani, Honey Irani, and Mohan Choti. He then appeared on the big-screen after 14-years in Balak Dhruv and took another 18-years for his next outing in Beta featuring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Aruna Irani. Since then, he has been seen in a number of films throughout the 90s. His silver screen credits include Tirangaa, Aankhen, Laadla, Krantiveer, Barsaat, Ghatak, Ishq, China Gate, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Tere Naam, Khakee, and more.

However, the actor had only small roles in the films and ventured on small-screen. Other popularGhanshayam Nayak’s serials are Khichdi, Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, Dill mill gaye, Sarathi, and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. They were all before he became a member of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast. After getting recognition for his performance as Nattu Kaka, the actor did not take on many other roles, either in movies or in series. He did a Gujarati show Chhuta Chheda in 2012.

