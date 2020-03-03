'Yeh Hai Chahatein' Written Update | March 2: Rudraksh Saves Prisha From Embarrassment

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19, 2019. Following are the details regarding the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein written updates

The Yeh Hai Chahatein March 2 episode starts with Prisha and Rudra arguing over what gift they should give to Bunty. Rudra mentions that since Bunty is his best friend he will give him whatever he wants to and will not take any advice. Saransh is inquisitive and tries to inquire what this gift is; however, Rudra does not allow it and Prisha distracts Saransh. Meanwhile, Maa applies mehndi on Bubbles' palms, and Rudra takes Bunty aside to talk to him.

Rudra asks him the reason for him marrying Bubbles. Bunty says that he loves her and therefore wants to marry her. Rudra tells him to not marry her and run away saying that he has an STD. Prisha hears this and immediately stops their conversation. She shouts at Rudra for talking ill, Rudra tells her that she has nothing to do with it. Rudra also tells her that she is worthless and undeserving of love and that she will die alone.

Prisha comes down and Vasu notices her crying, but Prisha refuses to say anything about it. She then sits for mehndi while the rest also start applying. Ahana walks in, but the women insist that she is a widow and therefore should not apply mehndi. Ahana gets furious and leaves. Prisha continues applying the mehndi on her hand while the rest engage in the celebrations.

Saransh gets Rudra and the people force Rudra to feed Prisha with his hand. Rudra subtly adds excess salt in the food and feeds it to Prisha. Yuvraj watches all this and gets furious looking at them being in love.

Ahana and Mishika look on as Prisha and Rudra are praised by everyone for their romance. Mishika grows envious saying that if she would have married Rudra, everyone would have been talking about them. Ahana stops her from plotting a way to embarrass Prisha in front of everyone and tries to calm herself down too. Mishika, however, takes a scissor and heads towards Prisha.

Rudra and Prisha are busy taking pictures when Mishika comes out of nowhere and slits Prisha’s blouse. Rudra notices this and immediately hugs her to cover the area. Prisha is unaware and asks him to go away. He tells her that her blouse is torn and he is trying to save her from embarrassment. Prisha does not believe him; however, Rudra manages to take her to the room calmly. She tells him to go away and her blouse opens up and she realises that Rudra was not lying and was indeed protecting her.

