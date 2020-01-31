'Yeh Hai Chahatein' January 30 Written Update: Rudraksh Bribes Yuvraj

The episode begins with Yuvraj calling Gopal; he apologises to him as he could not receive his call earlier. Gopal informs him about Prisha’s upcoming case and that they are worried about what is going to happen. Yuvraj then proceeds to tell him that he will not be fighting Prisha’s case and he has hired a lawyer for her instead. Gopal asks the reason for this, and Yuvraj reveals that he is the judge. They both get delighted and pray.

Yeh Hai Chahatein written update

Ahana gets ready and orders white clothes, Mishika asks her why she loves white clothes so much. Ahana says that it is because she has to keep up with the perfect widow image. Mishika calls her a genius and Ahana tells her that she is doing all this fro something much bigger. Meanwhile, Rudraksh is upset and says that he will not eat until Prisha is punished. Maa spots Ahana and Mishika trying to leave and tells them to stay with the family. Ahana says that she has to attend to the kids as she cares a lot for them. Rudra then agrees to drive them to their destination.

Vasu drops off Saransh at school and they hear people talking ill about Prisha. They move towards the principal’s office and the kids taunt Saransh for having a criminal mother. He retorts that she is not a criminal, she is only playing a game. Vasu scolds the kids, Ahana enters and stops Vasu. Meanwhile, Rudra has visons of Rajeev’s death and calls Ahana.

He tells her to make sure Saransh is expelled from school as Prisha could be a murderer. Ahana says that they cannot make it personal and she has to keep the intention of the school in mind before doing such a thing. Ahana then turns to Vasu and requests him to take Saransh away from the school as she expels him. Vasu is shocked and questions her action when Ahana says that she is a trustee and all the parents are against having Saransh study with their children. Vasu argues that her crime has not been proved and there must be a misunderstanding. Rudra says they will not show mercy to Prisha and people related to her.

Soon after, they go to the court and Balraj comes in with his lawyer. Yuvraj is guilt-ridden and thinks of confessing to his crime. He vows to not break his principles and turn himself in. Meanwhile, Rudraksh comes in and offers him a bribe of ten crores to convict Prisha. Yuvraj gets shocked and shouts at him for trying to bribe a government official. He then says that Prisha is going to be his wife and he would never do such a thing. Yuvraj thinks that this is the perfect opportunity to get Prisha out of his way and become rich at the same time. The case begins and the lawyers say it is an open and shut case as Prisha has confessed to her crimes and she must be punished for it. The episode ends here.

