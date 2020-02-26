Yeh Hai Chahatein February 25 Written Update: Rudraksh Tortures Prisha

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19, 2019. Following are the details regarding the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein February 25 written update

The episode starts off with Rudra trying to help Prisha in the kitchen and they make breakfast for Saransh. After eating, Saransh gets happy watching the two work together. Prisha tells Saransh that she is leaving for work and therefore will go to the hospital. Rudra tells her that she will need some equipment to do work, and gets her a mop. Prisha is shocked to see this and asks him about it. He tells her that he gave the servants an off and therefore she will have to do their work and that he is not keeping her in the house for free.

Prisha understands that Rudra is doing all this to simply torture her, Saransh gets up and insist that he too will help her. Rudra says that he is okay with it and exclaims that this will help get the work done faster. Vasu and Gopal enter the house and see Prisha working with Saransh. They get angry and scold Rudra for being heartless. Gopal then goes onto throw the water out and asks Prisha and Saransh to stop working immediately. Meanwhile, Balraj comes down and tells them to take Prisha away as she is a burden on them. Saransh, however, asks Prisha to not leave him alone.

Prisha decides to go with her parents and tells them that she can’t leave Saransh with them alone. She informs them that she will fight for the custody and win Saransh back from them. She goes to take her things from Rudra's cupboard but he stops her, he tells her to go away with her cheap things. She tells him that she is only there to get her clothes. Rudra tells her that he thinks she is here to steal. She opens the entre bag revealing to be empty and tells him that she hasn’t taken anything. She vows to take Saransh back with her.

