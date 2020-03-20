'Yeh Hai Chahatein' March 19 | Written Update: Saransh Is Attacked

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19 last year. Following are the details regarding the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein March 19 Written Update

The episode starts with Prisha explaining to Rudra why she spoke on his behalf. Rudra, who is unable to speak, simply stares at her in a confused manner. Meanwhile, Mishika and Ahana come in and inform the family that they are leaving for a charity event and therefore must not be disturbed. Meanwhile, Balraj and his wife have an argument.

Balraj and his wife Sharda have an argument about their marriage. Hurt by the statements made by Balraj, she leaves the room and weeps in sorrow. Meanwhile, Saransh looks for Prisha, who notices Sharda and decides to comfort her. Saransh keeps calling out to Prisha in search of her, suddenly a shadow figure appears and pushes Saransh causing him to fall down.

Saransh falls down and yells in pain. Upon hearing his loud scream, Rudra and Prisha immediately rush to him. They ask Saransh what happened, to which he informs them that a figure pushed him. Prisha asks Rudra if she can take him to the hospital, to which Rudra rebukes saying that he is fine. The family members arrive and try to console Saransh and help him to go to his room.

Sharda asks the servants to get some ice. Rudra, however, says that Saransh does not need ice and the family is just scaring him. Saransh insists that he wants to sleep now. He also says that he will only sleep if Rudra tucks him into bed. Rudra immediately agrees and hugs him. Prisha talks to herself claiming that she is happy to have Rudra taking care of Saransh. She, however, vows to find out who pushed Saransh in the first place. Meanwhile, Gopal and Vasu are tensed as their money just got stolen by Yuvraj.

