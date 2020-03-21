'Yeh Hai Chahatein' March 20 Written Episode Update: Rudraksh Tricks Ahana

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19 last year. Following are the details regarding the show:

Yeh Hai Chahatein March 20 written update

The episode starts with Prisha asking Saransh if he is feeling alright. She gets him his breakfast and they have a good time. Meanwhile, Rudra gets coffee for Mishika and Ahana who are upset with Rudra’s new attitude towards Saransh and Prisha. Prisha, on the other hand, asks Saransh why he did not hug her instead of Rudra. Saransh tells her that since she works all night he did not want to disturb her, that’s why he hugged Rudra.

Prisha informs Saransh that they need to go and get ready for school. Saransh, in his mind, calls for Rudra to help him out as he does not want to go to school. Rudra, on the other hand, tells Ahana and Mishika about a celerity kid wanting admission in their school. Both Ahana and Mishika get excited to know who this celebrity kid could possibly be. Meanwhile, Saransh and Prisha get things ready for his day at the new school. However, water spills on Saransh's school leaving certificate and therefore Prisha tells him that they need to go to his old school to get a new one.

Saransh meets Rudra at the school and hugs him immediately. Rudra is informed by Prisha that the school leaving certificate is spoiled. Rudra tells her that he will help her and takes her and Saransh with him. Ahana curiously asks Rudra about the celebrity kid who is supposed to take admission in their school. Rudra reveals that he is the celebrity and the kid is Saransh. Ahana is furious by this and tells Prisha and Rudra to wait outside.

Rudra insists that Saransh gets the admission in the school. Prisha asks Rudra why did he ask for admission, Rudra tells her that Saransh lied to her and does not like the new school. Prisha realises that indeed Saransh lied to her and he wants to be with his old friends. Ahana informs Prisha and Rudra that Saransh will have to give a test if he wants admission. Rudra and Prisha agree. Ahana tells the teachers to set an extremely tough paper. Rudra tells Prisha not to worry as he will leak the paper. Saransh, however, disagrees with him and says that he will pass on his own.

