'Yeh Hai Chahatein' March 23 Written Update: Rudraksh And Prisha’s Holika

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19 last year. Following are the details regarding the show:

Yeh Hai Chahatein March 23 Written Update

The episode starts with the society members coming to Gopal and Vasu’s house. The members inform them that they’re looking for the 10 lakhs they had given to Gopal. Gopal hears this and informs them about the robbery. He tells him how the money got stolen and how he filed an FIR to get it back. The society members get upset but wish well for Gopal and leave. Vasu gets shocked upon hearing about the robbery.

Meanwhile, Prisha’s family members insist that she and Rudra conduct the pooja. Rudra and Prisha both agree to it and begin with the prayers. They both wish to get separated from each other as soon as possible. However, Saransh prays to keep them together and happy for life. After the Holikadahan, Saransh heads to the washroom to get fresh, he spots a lady in red saree and looks on to investigate. Saransh gets locked in the washroom and gets scared and calls out for help.

Saransh keeps screaming until Prisha finally hears him and opens the lock of the bathroom. Saransh hugs her and tells her that he is very scared. Rudra comes and notices what happened. Furious by this, he shouts at the servants for their carelessness. Saransh tells Rudra that he is extremely scared of that aunty in a red saree.

Meanwhile, Ahana and Mishika are at the pub while the family enjoys. Soon, Yuvraj too enters the pub and tries to talk to the judge who acquited Prisha. He tells the judge that the case made against him is a false one. Yuvraj offers the judge the ten lakhs he stole. However, the judge does not accept it and scolds him for being corrupt. He tells him to get lost. Ahana and Mishika look on as to what is going on and go forward to investigate.

