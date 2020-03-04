'Yeh Hai Chahatein' March 3 Written Update: Ahana Tricks Saransh

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19, 2019. Following are the details regarding the show.

Also Read | Kapil Sharma's Early Morning Schedule Gives Fans A Hint Of Akshay Kumar's Shoot; Details

Yeh Hai Chahatein March 3 Written Update

The episode starts with Rudra and Prisha arguing over how they will fix her dress. Prisha asks Rudra to get clothes from her suitcase, Rudra later tells her that he threw her suitcase out because she had all cheap clothes. She retorts by saying that it was extremely stupid of him and later asks him to fix her dress. Rudra tells her he will fix it with a safety pin.

Also Read | Paras Chhabra Says THIS 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Contestant Is Just Like Akanksha Puri

Ahana, on the other hand, is seen trying to calm Mishika down as she gets furious watching Rudra getting romantic with Prisha. She later promises Mishika that she will fix the whole situation. As Ahana leaves, she overhears a lady saying that she is from child services and is undercover as she tries to keep a close eye on Saransh.

Ahana thinks this is a perfect opportunity to get Prisha and Saransh out of the house. As she is thinking of a plan, Saransh dashes into her accidentally, spilling ice cream all over her dress. Ahana does not mind and asks him what he has got in his hands. Saransh tells her they are handcuffs and he kept them as he liked it. Ahana thinks of something sinister and takes him away to play a game.

Also Read | MasterChef India 6 Winner Abinas Nayak Plans To Travel And Document Food Stories

Ahana then takes Saransh to the park and handcuffs him to a park bench. She later asks Saransh to name Prisha and Rudra if anyone asks who handcuffed him; however, Saransh is confused and asks what if he takes her name since that is the truth. She tells him that if he does the opposite of the truth, he will win the game and get a free ice-cream.

Saransh gets taken over by greed and agrees to do what Ahana tells him. Meanwhile, Ahana immediately returns to the child care lady, who is named Shikha, and tells her that she should meet Saransh as he is such a cute kid.

Also Read | 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' Written Update | March 2: Rudraksh Saves Prisha From Embarrassment

Meanwhile, Rudra and Prisha are still busy fixing her dress. Rudra tells Prisha that he has never fixed a dress like this before which is why he is slow and cautious. Meanwhile, Gopal and Vasu get worried thinking about Prisha; however, they are consoled by the fact that the child care services will turn the Khurranas over in no time.

Balraj gets notified about the presence of a child service member among them and asks everyone to be extra careful with Saransh. Meanwhile, Saransh yells out for his mother from a distance. Prisha and Rudra rush to see what is happening.

Shikha from child services notices Saransh yelling and assumes he is in danger and therefore exclaims that she will take him to child care now. The whole family rushes to see what happened. However, they are stunned to see Prisha and Rudra along with Saransh seated happily. Ahana wonders how her plan failed and where she went wrong. The whole family tells the child services lady that they love Saransh and everyone claps.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.