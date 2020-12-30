Producer Rajan Shahi Reveals Why 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Stopped Abruptly

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke recently reached an abrupt end. The show was going off-air and was going to be replaced by Saat Nibhana Saathiya 2. The show's producer Rajan Shahi recently spoke about this sudden halt of this Shaheer Sheikh starrer, Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke in an exclusive interview with IWM Buzz. Scroll down to know all the details.

Here's what Rajan Shahi said about abrupt closure of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Rajan Shahi spoke about how the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke didn't deliver as per the expectations of the channel and despite the huge fan following the show received the numbers and data couldn't reciprocate the same expectancy. It was the channel's decision and as a producer, he had to be fair to them and agree to end the show. Even though this was a shock to him as well, he had to tell the team to come up tweaks to the script so that Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke ending could have a gracefully goodbye. He said that the show had a compelling story and great actors but sometimes things don't work out.

He applauded the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke cast which includes Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Rupal Patel and Kaveri Priyam in some titular roles. Shahi spoke about how he has a special place in his heart for Shaheer Sheikh and appreciated the lead actor for his professionalism and down-to-earth nature. He said that working with Shaheer Sheikh was one of the most cherished memory he has. He also lauded him for his passion to work. The producer revealed that another actor who has a similar passion for work is Mohsin Khan from Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai. He further added that he was very disappointed by the news of the show coming to an end.

The producer also spoke about how the fans blamed the makers for the show's ending. He revealed that he was just as disappointed and sad as any other fan. He said that the backlash he received from the fans was unreasonable and justified himself. He explained that as a producer it is more painful for him to hear that one of his shows will be taken down from the channel. Even though the show has come to an end he has positive thoughts and is optimistic that he will get to work with the team again soon.

IMAGE CREDITS: @rajan.shahi.543 IG

