Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Naira Does Not Die But Loses Her Memory Instead?

The Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) is hands down one of the highly-loved daily soaps on Indian Television and its astonishing run of 12 years on the small screen is proof. After Hina Khan and Karan Mehra's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai story came to an end, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan took over the show as lead couple Kartik and Naira and were quick to win viewers' hearts. However, the latest promo of YRKKH took all the ardent fans of the show by shock as the makers hinted at Naira's death.

After receiving ample requests to not separate '#Kiara' in the daily soap, the makers of the show seem to have taken netizens' request into consideration. According to a recent report by BollywoodLife.com, the idea of Naira's death in the upcoming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episodes has been dropped by the makers. Thus, read on to find out what YRKKH has next in store for its viewers.

If the latest report by the online portal is to be believed, Naira will be shown falling off the cliff but she will be saved by the Almighty. However, the leading lady will reportedly lose her memory and forget everything. Thus, a depressed Kartik will shift to Rishikesh after receiving the heartbreaking news of Naira's demise as the couple had first met there. If the grapevines are to be believed, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai plot next will showcase how Kartik and Naira will reunite again in Rishikesh, which will commence their love story yet again.

Recently, in an interview with IWMBuzz, producer Rajan Shahi had also spoken about the new plot twist in YRKKH. He had stated that the Star Plus show will soon achieve the milestone of completing 3300 episodes on Indian television. Shahi continued saying Mohsin and Shivangi's Jodi has been the best couple in the television industry according to him and that he is proud of them both. However, the YRKKH producer thinks that after a certain point in time, every show has to step out of its comfort zone.

