'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Spoiler Alert: Abir Refuses Baby

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which recently reached a milestone of completing 300 episodes, is currently going through some intense drama plot. The lead characters Abir and Misti are trying to have a baby, however, the pair has been facing medical complications. And now, as per Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke promo, the story will take a new emotional turn. Read ahead for more details.

Abir refuses to opt for surrogacy to have a child with Mishti

On August 31, Star Plus' official Instagram handle shared a glimpse of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's latest episode. In this promo video, Abir can be seen arguing with his mother. Abir's mother can be seen pressurising him for an inheritor and has been suggesting various ideas to get one, which also includes surrogacy. She forces Abir and Misti to have their own child. However, Abir does not agree with her.

He refuses her options. He tells her that he is happy staying with Mishti even if that’s without a child. Abir also clarifies with his mother that he won’t let her demand for an heir and affect the relations in the family. This leaves his mother in shock. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will now follow the story of whether Abir and Misti will have a child and if his mother will be able to convince him to have surrogacy or her emotional drama will make Abir change his decision.

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke recently completed 300 episodes. Talking about the same, Rhea Sharma who plays Misti told Pinkvilla that she would like to thank all our fans and viewers for their undivided attention. She also added that 300 episodes were only possible because of the viewers' love. She hopes the team keeps on doing their work.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke cast and details

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a romantic comedy daily soap that portrays the journey of two lovers Abir and Mishti. The serial features Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma, the lead cast also includes Kavveri Priiyam, Rupal Patel, among many others. This is a spin-off of popular Star Plus serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show first premiered in March 2019. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke airs on Star Plus and is also available on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

