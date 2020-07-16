'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’ New Promo Shows Abir Trying To Keep Mishti Happy; Watch

Several Indian films and television shows have resumed shooting after the lockdown. The popular Hindi TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has also resumed shooting and new episodes have already started airing. Recently, a new promotional video of the show started doing the rounds on the internet.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke new promo

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma as Abir and Mishti, respectively. In a new promotional video that has been doing the rounds on social media, one can spot Abir trying his best to make his wife, Mishti smile. His wife has been going through Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Hence, Abir is trying to cheer Mishti up.

The promotional video also shows the various festivities for Ketki’s wedding. In between all of this, Abir is seen trying to make sure that Mishti enjoys herself. He also ensures that Mishti has a gala time by dancing her heart out.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Abir is also seen making every step easy for Mishti. He also said he understands how things have been difficult for his wife. The promotional video of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke also focuses on how he stands along with his wife and balances his family.

Take a look at Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke new promo here:

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Shaheer Sheikh revealed that the team has been taking several precautionary measures during the shooting. He also spoke about how the process of shooting has been changed and the team is getting used to certain things. He also added that the writers of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke should be credited for turning Abir into the character it is.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke started airing in March 2019 on Star Plus. The show is a spin-off on the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show also stars Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora, Rupal Patel, Chaitrali Gupte and Deepak Gheewala in supporting roles. Within such little time after its first premiere, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has already garnered high praise from the audience.

