'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka!' Written Update For February 28: Anjum Left A Note For Aman

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! features Vikram Singh Chauhan (Aman Junaid Khan) and Aditi Sharma (Roshni Khan). The show is a supernatural romantic drama that has been winning the hearts of the audience since day one. The daily soap has managed to keep fans hooked to the show because of the adorable chemistry between the lead actors on-screen.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! written update Feb 28

Today's episode began with Aman's family trying to contact Aman but his phone isn't unreachable. Anjum decided to leave a note for Aman before leaving for the hospital so that when he gets the message when he comes home and directly goes to the hospital.

As Anjum wrote a note, Locha Pari came there and started asking her what she was doing. She told him that she was going to the hospital and she also asked Locha Pari to make sure that 'uncle' noticed this message. Locha Pari asked her how she will come to know who her uncle was.

Aman came back home and noticed the message written on the paper. He rushed to the hospital and got to know that his mother got a kidney donor. The doctor came out and informed the family that the operation was successful.

Roshni was trying to escape from the hospital but Kabir turned all the staff members into an intoxicated zombie. Aman reached home from the hospital and noticed that all the servants and workers of the house had transformed into zombies. In order to save his family, he used some magic on the outside of his house so that no one will be able to cross the border and enter the house.

Rubina and Salma rushed to Junaid Bhawan to inform everyone about the danger. They somehow got inside with them and Aman immediately locked the door. Roshni managed to go out of the hospital but Kabir used his magic again but the staff members were still after her and with this, the episode ended.

