'You' Season 2 Ending Explained: Love's Unforeseen Darker-side Unleashes; Major Spoilers

On December 26, 2019, Netflix released the second season for their hit series You. The 10 episodes have a lot to uncover throughout the course of the new season. Ardent fans of the show have already binge-watched the episodes of You season 2 as it is available to stream and download on Netflix. The ending of the second season has also reportedly come as a shocker to many fans. Read below for the explanation of the ending of You season 2.

Disclaimer - Spoilers ahead for You season 2

You season 2 ending explained

Characters of Joe and Love were the central point of this season as their relationship was given many layers this time around. In the semi-finale episode, Delilah's character, who is Joe's neighbour was seen imprisoned in Joe's cage. Since Delilah had uncovered Joe's secrets, it was imminent that Joe ends up putting her in the cage. But, in a twist of events, Joe finds himself imprisoned in his own infamous cage.

Joe had promised Delilah that he would set her free in 16 hours as he had grown fond of her and her younger sister Ellie. Though it was appearing that Joe will keep his promise, Delilah's mutilated body was discovered by Joe in the cage he had locked her in. Joe is seen distraught and confused as he does not remember killing Delilah as he was under the influence of drugs the night before.

It is later revealed by Love that she was the one to kill Delilah. She also goes on to admit that she killed the person who sexually assaulted her younger brother when they were younger. Love then later reveals that she is pregnant with Joe's baby.

