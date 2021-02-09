Zaan Admits Wearing Newsboy Hats IRL After Donning Them In 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Ayae'

Television actor Zaan Khan recently became the talk of the town after he appeared in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Ayae as Randheer Raizada. As the lead character Randheer, Zaan sports a never-seen-before avatar with a bunch of newsboy hats in this Sony TV period drama, set in 1947. Recently, the Hamari Bahu Silk actor revealed that he has been ordering those "style statement" hats online for himself to wear them in real life as well.

Zaan Khan plans on having a 'huge collection' of newsboy hats

Although Zaan Khan's appearance in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Ayae is quite different from his previous looks in several television shows, the actor loves it. One of the highlights of his look on the Sony TV show is hands-down his newsboy hats. For the unversed, Zaan as Randheer plays the role of a publisher in the period soap opera and thus, his look and outfits in the show are styled in a way that reminds the viewers of the 1940s era.

In addition to donning the newsboy hats in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Ayae, Zaan Khan recently expressed wanting to sport those hats otherwise as well. He also went on to reveal his desire to have a huge collection of those hats as he thinks they can also be a style statement in 2021. A spokesperson of Zaan quoted him saying, "Since my look was decided I was really excited to wear those hats as it seemed like a style statement." He continued, "I might be playing a guy of 1947 but these kinds of hats would become a savage style in 2021 also."

The Splitsvilla Season 8 fame also added saying, "I have been ordering them online these days, as I have decided I will be wearing them otherwise also. I have planned to make a huge collection of these hats. They are quite cool."

About Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Ayae plot, cast and other details

Sony Entertainment Television's Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Ayae premiered on January 25, 2021, and its new episodes are aired from Monday to Friday at 9 PM. The plot of the period drama revolves around the lives of three young girls, i.e. Amrit, Radha and Vashma. Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Ayae cast boasts of Gracy Goswami, Anchal Sahu, Pranali Rathod, Shagun Pandey, and others in key roles.

