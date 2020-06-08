'13 Reasons Why' Spoilers: A Shooter Breaks In During School Hours, Who Is This Person?

13 Reasons Why is now streaming on Netflix. The show was released on June 5, 2020. 13 Reasons Why is known for its distressingly realistic plot and progressive yet complex characters. The show covers a variety of issues such as consent, mental health, suicide and most recently gun violence.

In 13 Reasons Why season 4, episode 6 a warning alarm goes off in Liberty High, during the school hours. This warning alarm is meant to be used only when there is an active shooter in or around the school premises. Here is what happens next.

Who is the shooter in 13 Reasons Why?

The Liberty High students begin to panic and move around hurriedly as the alarm goes off. Usually, during shooting drills, teachers are informed beforehand, but this time it takes the teachers by surprise as well. Some students, who are accompanied by teachers are promptly taken to safety. While others try to find refuge by themselves.

The presumed shooting is just another drill conducted by Principal Bolan and the school authorities. Thus unlike season 2 of the show, there is no active shooter in 13 Reasons Why season 4. Principal Bolan invites the "SWAT" team which is the "Special Weapons and Tactics team", to make the drill more realistic.

Clay hides under a desk in the laboratory after locking the door. His panic and trauma skyrocket as gunshots are fired along the hallway and someone attempts to open the door of the laboratory. The gunshots weren’t real, they were just stimulated noises created by the SWAT team. But all the students and teachers are unaware of this.

Zach and Winston hide in the photography room as they lock the door and place heavy tables and chairs as deference at the entrance. Presuming that he might die today, Zach confesses to Winston, that it was he who had beaten up Bryce and injured him.

Justin hides with the Diego and his football team in the locker room, accompanied by the coach. Hence begins the display of toxic masculinity among the boys. In the middle of his argument with Diego, Justin realises that Jessica might be in danger. So he escapes finding Jessica who is stuck in the “Hands off room”.

Tyler hides in the bathroom stall next to Monty’s sister Estella. Estella apologises for what Monty did to Tyler. This marks the beginning of a friendship between Tyler and Estella. Tensions rise high between Tony, Charlie, and Alex because Tony is convinced that Tyler is the shooter. The whole conversation sends Alex into a panic attack. This was stemming from his self-inflicted traumatising brain injury.

What happens after the shooting drill?

Clay leaves the laboratory that he was hiding in. As he walks into the hall, he quickly realises that there is no active shooter present. Principal Bolan arrives as the students gather and informs everyone that, it was yet another drill. All the students become infuriated but Clay especially is come over by fury as he begins to question the ethics of this kind of training in schools.

He says that instead of teaching young kids how to stay hide from an active shooter, why not make sure that there are no active shooters in the first place.

At the end of this sequence, Clay loses his control and snatches the gun from a police officer standing nearby. He scares everyone as he holds the gun in his hand and yells at the school authorities and the police. Finally, Clay is taken down by the cops and admitted in a psychiatric hospital.

