365 DNI Cast List: Things You Need To Know About Actors & Plot Of The Polish Film

365 Dni is a drama film about a mafia family and Laura is a sales director in the film and plays an important role. The film has been directed by Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes and is now available on Netflix. The erotic drama is called Poland’s version Fifty Shades of Grey, as the film follows intense encounters between a sales director and a major mafia figure. Read on to know the 365 Dni cast.

Michele Morrone as Massimo

Michele Morrone portrays the character of Massimo who is a Sicilian mob boss. The character of Massimo is a powerful man who sets his eyes on Laura. The character of Massino is the lead male role in the film.

Anna Maria Sieklucka as Laura

Anna Maria Sieklucka portrays the role of Laura in the film. The character of Laura was shown as a sales director whose trip to Italy takes a turn for the unexpected, which she was not expecting. Massimo is a mafia mobster whose eyes are set on Lauraz. Anna Maria has been seen in Na dobre i na zle and Kuba Wojewódzki.

Bronislaw Wroclawski as Mario

The character of Mario is portrayed by Bronislaw Wroclawski in the film. The character of Mario is one of Massimo’s top lieutenants. Bronislaw Wroclawski is a popular actor in the Polish pop culture, and he is best known for his work in the series Barwy szczescia (Colours of Happiness).

Otar Saralidze as Domenico

Otar Saralidze plays the character of Domenico in the film. His character is another man who works under Massimo. Like Wroclawski, Otar has also appeared in several seasons of Barwy szczecia. Moreover, the actor is currently being featured in a Polish drama O mnie sie nie martw (Don’t Care About Me).

Magdalena Lamparska as Olga

Magdalena Lamparska portrayed the character of Olga in the film, who was the best friend of Laura. Magdalena is a popular actor who has worked in a number of Polish TV series. Her works include Niania w wielkim miescie, 39 i pól tygodnia, and W rytmie serca among others.

Natasza Urbanska as Anna

Natasza Urbanska portrayed the character of Anna in the film. Her character was that of another woman in Massimo’s thrall. Apart from this film, Natasza has been featured in a crime series Fala zbrodni.

Mateusz Lasowski as Martin

Mateusz Lasowski has portrayed the character of Martin who was Laura’s neglectful boyfriend. Apart from this movie, he has also been seen in polish series Dziewczyny ze Lwowa, Miasto skarbów among others.

