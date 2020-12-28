'90 Day Fiancé': Amira Gets Detained At The Airport In Mexico Before Reuniting With Andrew

90 Day Fiance is a very popular American reality television series. The show airs on TLC and it has a 6.7 rating on IMDb. The show revolves around couples who get engaged to partners from foreign countries. Essentially the couples who have the K-1 Visa which is granted to the foreign residents of US Citizenship holders partners. They are then given a 90 days time to get married after receiving their VISA to get a green card to settle in the United States of America. The recent couple on the show got into trouble due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Get to know all the details here.

ALSO READ: '90 Day Fiance': Will Hazel And Tarik Be Seen In Eighth Season?

Amira on 90 Day Fiance gets detained in Mexico due to the COVID-19 pandemic

TLC's 90 Day Fiance is currently airing the story of Amira and Andrew. On December 21, the couple revealed their love story. Amira who hails from a small town in Frane always thought she didn't fit in in Europe and always wanted to travel abroad to truly find herself. She also spoke about how she believes in love stories and destiny. After Amira signed up for an International dating website she found Andrew on the website in just three days. The two instantly hit it off and spoke to each other day and night.

Recently on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, Andrew received some shocking news that his soon to be wife was detained by officials in Mexico. Before it was revealed that Amira's visa was about to expire and Andrew found a loophole in the travel restrictions. He asked Amira to travel to Mexico and after 14 days of self-quarantine, she could cross the border and go to America. Although she was sceptical and scared of this travel as she informed her father before she left.

ALSO READ: '90 Day Fiancé': Are Rebecca And Zied Still Together As A Couple?

ALSO READ: '90 Day Fiance': Are Sumit Singh And Jenny Slatten Still Together?

Upon her arrival, the plan that the couple came up with go haywire. Amira gets stopped at the airport and is detained in Mexico. The production and Amira's father inform Andrew about this new and he was seen in distress when he got the news. As it was Andrew who told Amira to give this a shot and argued that if she didn't try he would resent her.

The two met each other in Las Vegas, Nevada and Andrew Keaton knew he wanted to spend his life with Amira Lollysa and proposed to her. The couple applied for the K1 Visa before the lockdown in March and were hoping to tie the knot as soon as possible and build their lives together. Now with less than 45 days for her Visa to expire will the couple be able to get married?

ALSO READ: '90 Day Fiance': Will Mike And Natalie Finally Get Married? Find Out

IMAGE CREDITS: @amira_90day IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.