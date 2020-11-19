'Bicchoo Ka Khel' Review: Divyendu Starrer Crime Drama Is Quirky & Full Of Entertainment

Bicchoo Ka Khel is a promising revenge drama that mocks the legal system and tells the tale of a young man from UP. Starring Divyendu Sharmaa in the lead, the series features Trishna Mukharjee, Anshul Chauhan, Mukul Chadda, Satyajit Sharma and Rajesh Sharma in key roles. The series is directed by Ashish Shukla and is available to watch on Alt Balaji and ZEE5.

Bicchoo Ka Khel plot

The series is about a mastermind killer Akhil who is making a confession in front of the police about why he committed a murder. He narrates the story about his life and challenges them that despite having the confessed to the crime, he would escape the system. During the course of the series, Akhil is heard saying dialogues like, “Kaun kambaqht bachna chahta hai? (Who on earth wants to be saved?) Hum bachenge nahi sir, aapka system hume khud aa kar bacha lega ( I will not be saved sir. Your system will come and save me on its own)”.

However, the plot is not about Akhil escaping the system. The series is about Akhil who is set on a mission to seek revenge for his father’s death. As the series progresses, one finds out about how his father died and how Akhil sought revenge. Moreover, how did Akhil twist the system to escape despite committing the crime?

Bicchoo Ka Khel Review: What Works?

The series boasts a strong cast and Divyendu Sharma is a delight to watch. The supporting cast has given equally impactful performances and have maintained the quirkiness in the series throughout. This is what makes the series different from its contemporaries.

The storytelling and the screenplay of the series are interesting and have unfolded characters and plot well. Coming to the direction of Ashish Shukla, he has done a decent job and has been able to do justice with the various characters in the series.

Bicchoo Ka Khel Review: Final thoughts

While it appears to be yet another revenge drama based on the people of UP, the streaks of comedy and quirkiness make it different from that. The acting flair of Divyendu Sharma is something that will keep one entertained throughout the film. It is a must-watch as the series is a source of complete entertainment.

Rating: 4/5

