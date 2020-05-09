'A Viral Wedding' Brings In A New Era Of Making And Bingeing Content In Lockdown

The widespread of coronavirus has taken its toll on every working industry. It has brought every sector to a complete halt as everyone remains indoors in order to follow social distancing. The people have been trying to keep themselves entertained with the virtual options available. People have been trying to come up with new techniques to keep the viewers entertained inside their houses. A recent show called, A Viral Wedding has been getting a lot of attention for giving the viewers something interesting to watch during the quarantine. Read more to know about A Viral Wedding: Made In Lockdown.

Viewers get to enjoy a new show with a completely new concept

A Viral Wedding is a show that is going to be available on Eros Now from May 9. The show stars Amol Parashar as a prominent character. Amol has also spoken with media portals and has expressed his feeling about the show. Anmol said that the making process for the show has been a fulfilling and innovative process that allows to act and create something with a great team even amidst lockdown. He says that the show is “a unique one, just by the nature of its making”. Due to the lockdown, a number of couples are willing to take wedding vows on the planned date rather than just shifting the date ahead. With this new show, the couples are not hesitant to try the new idea of a virtual wedding.

More about A Viral Wedding

A Viral Wedding: Made In Lockdown is making it to the headlines as it happens to be the only show which was shot indoors during the ongoing lockdown. It is being produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Popular actor, Shreya Dhanwanthary is going to be taking up the role of the director for this project. Shreya says that she has been working on the show since its inception. She feels that creating content in these times of lockdown which can be enjoyed by everyone has been a great learning experience for her and the crew.

