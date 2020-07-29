Is Abhishek Bachchan Hinting Towards Season 3 Of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'? Read Details

Abhishek Bachchan recently won hearts for his performance in the web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows. He was hailed by the audience and critics alike. Earlier today, Abhishek posted a tweet which sent his fans into a frenzy. Here's what it is about.

What does Abhishek Bachchan's C-16 tweet mean?

Abhishek Bachchan starred in Breathe: Into The Shadows which is a mind-boggling psychological crime thriller. The series also marked the actor's digital debut. The last episode of the show which is titled C-16 ends with a bit of suspense and leaves the audience questioning what is C-16 exactly?

Today, on Twitter Abhishek Bachchan simply posted 'C-16' and sent his fans into a frenzy, guessing what could it signify. While others wondered about the meaning of the tweet, some questioned whether there will be a Breathe: Into The Shadows season 3. As the clamour of conversation continues, here's a look at Abhishek's tweet:

C-16 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 29, 2020

What is C-16?

Meanwhile, in the last episode of Breathe: Into The Shadows, Avinash is seen passing a note to Shirley. The note has 'C-16' written in it. Is Abhishek Bachchan's tweet then hinting towards Breathe: Into The Shadows season 3? Official confirmations are still awaited on this but for now, one could only guess.

Breathe: Into The Shadows directed by Mayank Sharma and bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment. The script for the web series has been penned by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed, and Mayank Sharma. Breathe: Into The Shadows cast has Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen in the lead with Saiyami Kher and Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant.

In other news, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan had tested COVID positive. They were admitted in Nanavati hospital in Mumbai where they received supporting treatment for their mild infection. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have already been discharged after testing negative finally, while the men still remain for further treatment.

Recently Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe co-star Amit Sadh compiled a series of photos and penned an emotional note for the COVID positive actor. In the note, he hailed Abhishek as a senior actor and thanked him for listening to whenever Sadh needed him to. Take a look at the post:

