Actor Anna Paquin Trends On Twitter As Fans Discuss A Possible 'True Blood' Reunion

Anna Paquin is known for her role in the fantasy horror show True Blood. The New Zealand-Canadian actor started her acting career at an early age, as she played the role of Flora MacGrath in Jane Campion’s romantic drama The Piano (1993). Despite having little acting experience, she went on to win the Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actress at only age 11, making her the second-youngest Oscar recipient. She was second to Tatum O’Neal, who won as Oscar at age 10. Recently, the 38-year-old actor Paquin has been trending on Twitter as the talks of True Blood reunion are making rounds.

Anna Paquin in 'Flack'

According to her IMDb page, one of her most recent acting roles came in the British drama show Flack. The six-episode miniseries featured Anna Paquin in the lead role as Robyn, an American PR Executive in London. Her job is to make the best of bad situations and come out of them unscathed. Robyn clears up monumental messes caused by her apathetic clients. The show has been renewed for a second season.

Some of Paquin’s other latest projects include her role in The Irishman (2019). The film was directed and produced by Martin Scorsese and written by Steven Zaillian. Its cast list included Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran, Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa, Joe Pesci as Russell Bufalino, Ray Romano as Bill Bufalino, Bobby Cannavale as Skinny Razor and Anna Paquin as Older Peggy Sheeran. The movie was very loved by fans received high praises from critics as well. The Irishman also topped charts in Netflix Top 10 movies list when it released.

Anna Paquin net worth

According to a report in the Celebrity net worth portal, Anna Paquin is worth $14 million. The report further reveals that most of the actors net worth comes from her immaculate movie and televison career. Despite receiving the Academy award at such a young age. Anna left acting behind for a few years, but returned to it as a teenager. Some of her notable acting performances are in the following films, Amistad, Hurlyburly, She's All That, The X-Men franchise, and The Romantic.

