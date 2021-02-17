Aditi Sharma, Rohan Mehra And Zain Imam Celebrate The Release Of 'Crashh', See Pics

Crashh actors Aditi Sharma, Rohan Mehra, Anushka Sen and Zain Imam have been in the headlines since the release of their web series. The actors were seen celebrating the release by cutting a cake and clicking group pictures. The series was released on February 14, 2021, on ALTBalaji and Zee 5. Check out the pictures from their celebration.

Crashh's cast celebrate the release

The story of the series revolves around four siblings who were separated when they were young. Their parents died in a car crash. All four siblings are then adopted by different families who go on a journey to find each other. The series is directed by Kushal Zaveri. The show consists of ten episodes.

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram to clarify that the show isn't based on American series, This Is Us. She said in the post that the show had loosely served as an inspiration for her and a newspaper article that Crashh is officially based on. Check out the post.

On the Work Front

Aditi Sharma who plays the role of Kajol in the series made her debut with a music video in 2017. She appeared in Guru Randhawa's song 'Taare'. After this, she appeared in two other music videos. She made her Television debut with Zee TV's Kaleerein in the year 2018. She also appeared in Star Plus's Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! and played the role of Roshni Ahmed.

Rohan Mehra who plays the role of Rahim made his debut in the year 2012 with Gumraah. He also appeared in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He has also worked in TV serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many more. He also made his Bollywood debut in the year 2013 with Sixteen.

Zain Imam who plays the role of Dr Rishabh made his debut in 2014 with MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. He also appeared in shows like Tashan-E-Ishq, Yeh Vaada Raha, NaamKarann, Laal Ishq, Ishqbaaz and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna. He has also appeared in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

