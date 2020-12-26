Rohan Mehra To Star As Anushka Sen's Non-identical Twin In ALTBalaji's 'Crashh'

ALTBalaji and Zee 5 announced a new project on December 24, 2020, titled Crashh which will stream on the platform February 2021 onwards. As per recent update by the cast, Rohan Mehra and Anushka Sen play non-identical twins in the upcoming show. Read further ahead to know more about the upcoming show.

Rohan Mehra and Anushka Sen to play twins in Crashh

On Thursday, December 24, 2020, ALTBalaji and Zee 5 announced the release of their upcoming project which will revolve around a bunch of four siblings. The poster of the show was shared through their Instagram platforms and revealed the pivotal cast. In the caption, the plot of the show was briefly explained.

In a post on his feed today on December 26, 2020, the actor revealed that he will be playing Anushka Sen’s non-identical twin in the show. He shared a couple of pictures with Sen and wrote “Hey twin sister 👋 @anushkasen0408 #crashh coming soon !!!” followed by tagging both accounts of the streaming platforms. Anushka also shared the post in her Instagram stories and wrote “Hey Twin Brother” under it as a caption.

As per TellyChakkar.com, sources involved with the project revealed that the actor had quite a lot of personalities on him for this show. He lost over 7kgs to work on his looks in the last two months so as to look Anushka’s age. The cast of the show includes Aditi Sharma, Kunj Anand and Zain Imam in prominent roles apart from Rohan and Anushka.

ALTBalaji announced the show along with the poster in which Zain Imam in standing on the side while the other four are seen having a fun time as they sit on a sofa. The boys are engrossed in a video game and the girls look amused. The caption alongside the post read, “One crash, four siblings & a story of destiny. It's true when they say, what's meant to be will always find a way. A story of brothers & sisters; love and emotions!”. Further, they mentioned that the show will start streaming in February 2021.

