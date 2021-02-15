Aftab Shivdasani Joins Cast Of Neeraj Pandey's 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story'

Special Ops arrived last year in 2020 on Hotstar and went on to become one of the most acclaimed series of the year on the platform. The poster for a second instalment was released a while ago and on Monday, February 16, it was disclosed that Aftab Shivdasani has also been roped in on the project. Read along to know more details on the development of the show.

Aftab Shivdasani joins 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story' team

The first season of the spy-thriller titled Special Ops had an extremely successful run on the streaming platform and received some rave reviews after it released in 2020. The show is now being renewed for a second instalment which will focus on the story of Kay Kay Menon’s character Himmat Singh. Its first look and poster were revealed by Neeraj Pandey of Friday Storytellers a while ago on January 22, 2021 in a tweet from his official handle.

He wrote in his tweet, “Himmat ke jeevan ki woh ghatna jo usse Himmat Singh banati hai. We go back in time to witness the incident that shaped the Man. #SpecialOPS1.5,” followed by the hashtags #TheHimmatStory and #ComingSoon and tags to the accounts of the makers, actors and the streaming platform. Take a look.

Now on February 15, 2021, Film Analyst and Critic Taran Adarsh has shared the news that Aftab Shivdasani has been roped in on the new segment of the project. He shared a picture of Aftab and the poster of the upcoming season in his tweet. Alongside, Adarsh wrote, “Taran Adarsh shared a picture of the poster and tweeted, “AFTAB SIGNED FOR 'SPECIAL OPS'... #NeerajPandey [Friday Storytellers] signs #AftabShivdasani for web series #SpecialOps 1.5: The Himmat Story... Next instalment in #SpecialOps series”.

According to Bollywood Life, Neeraj Pandey has described the upcoming season as neither a prequel nor a sequel to the previous season. This instalment will only pay attention to the life of Himmat and his backstory. He also adds that this season will be narrated within 3 episodes, which will each be an hour long.

