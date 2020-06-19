'Lalbazaar' Launched By Ajay Devgn Receives Positive Reactions From Netizens

Lalbazaar is a crime series that was released on June 19, 2020. The plot of this show revolves around the gruesome crimes happening at a red light area in Kolkata which is being investigated by the police. The trailer was loved by the audience and the anticipation caused by it is also reflecting in the reactions posted across social media platforms.

Lalbazaar fan reactions

Lalbazaar online series was released on the OTT platform ZEE5 recently and the audience reviews on the piece have been pouring in ever since. People can be seen talking about the show and the kind of storytelling that it opts for. The blend of mystery and emotions is what carries the show according to most people who have watched the series. Within hours of its release, the show was quick to grab attention as the audience feels it has the ability to keep everyone hooked with the developing story.

The performances of the actors and the supporting cast are also being praised by the people. A section of the audience is of the opinion that the show is raw and tries to showcase the human behaviour in the best way possible. Unlike the other recently released crime shows, this story is set in Kolkata which also has a sincere audience of its own.

Overall, the show has mostly been declared as a must-watch by a major part of the audience. Have a look at a few of the reactions coming from the audience on Lalbazaar here.

#Shuru hogayi hai kanoon aur jurm mein jung.

Bekhauf Lalbazaar police layegi insaaf #TillTheEndOfTime



Don't forget to watch #LalbazaarOnZEE5



Watch Now!@ajaydevgn — Gaus Mohammad🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@GausMoh58758464) June 19, 2020

#LalbazaarOnZEE5 Must Watch its amazing ! — Vikram Rajput (@VikramR21669735) June 19, 2020

With the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown and people practising social distancing while staying home, a number of films and series releasing online have been gaining attention from the audience. ZEE5 recently released the trailer of a new crime drama series on social media, which was also launched by actor Ajay Devgn, adding to the anticipation.

The visuals shown in the trailer of Lalbazaar showcases a few women of a red light area (also a crime scene) in distress while also focusing on the police who have been trying to catch hold of a culprit who is a major threat to society. Lalbazaar stars actors like Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Sauraseni Maitra, and Kaushik Sen in key roles. Have a look at the trailer of the show here.

Bekhauf aur belagaam mujrim,

Aur #Lalbazaar police, jo in mujrimon ko ghutno pe laayegi, #TillTheEndOfCrime

Taiyaar ho aap? for #LalbazaarOnZee5 from 19th June@ZEE5Premium pic.twitter.com/Cf1Rd72l0g — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 16, 2020

