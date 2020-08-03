Money Heist Season 5: Burning Questions Netizens Are Expecting An Answer For

Makers of the popular Netflix series Money Heist will be releasing its last and final season soon. Ever since the news came up, netizens could not contain their excitement over the next season. While several fans shared their grief that this would be the last season, others raised questions, demanding makers to answer them in the upcoming final season. Here are the top 5 burning questions from Money Heist netizens are expecting makers to answer in season 5.

5 burning questions that Money Heist season 5 must answer

Will Berlin return back to the Money Heist season 5?

One of the most frequently asked questions is will Berlin return back in season 5. Pedro Alonso played the role of an ill-jewel thief in Money Heist. He was seen as the Professor's second-in-command and his brother. He had sacrificed himself for the gang in season 2 and was seen in flashback episodes in season 3. So the question still remains unanswered if Berlin will be seen in Money Heist Finale.

Is Tatiana Alicia’s sister and are they taking revenge from the professor?

Another question that was left as a cliffhanger in the previous season was if Tatiana and Alicia are sisters. For some time, Money Heist fans believed Tatiana waa actually Alicia and were taking revenge from the Professor. But recently, a new question popped and netizens began asking whether Alicia and Tatiana are sister and if they're working together to take down the Professor.

Will Arturo Roman die in the next season?

One of the most asked questions regarding Money Heist Season 5 is if Arturo Roman will die in the next season. Arturo's character is played by actor Enrique Arce. Arturo Roman is seen as a hostage in season 1 and season 2, and in season 3 he returns to be a hostage on the show.

Is Alicia faking her pregnancy?

Alicia Sierra is seen pregnant on the show in Season 4. However, a fan theory has written that she might be faking her pregnancy as she's seen doing a lot of work in the show along with eating a lot of bubblegum. This is another question fans are expecting to be answered in Money Heist Season 5.

Does Professor die in Season 5?

The Professor is one of the most-loved characters on Money Heist. Keeping in mind about the current scenario, many have raised a question if the Professor dies in Money Heist Season 5. Some fans have actually claimed that the professor dies in season 5.

