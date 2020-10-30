America Ferrera Leaving Superstore: Here's Why America Is Leaving The Much-acclaimed Show

Actor America Ferrera, who is best known for her role in Superstore, is all set to say goodbye to her character as Amy on Superstore. According to EW, in February, NBC announced that Ferrera would quit the show at the end of season 5. However, as per TVLine, America Ferrera will feature in Superstore Season 6, returning to the NBC Sitcom for two episodes. On hearing the news about her departure, fans and viewers are very upset and are also demanding to know the reason why America Ferrera is leaving Superstore. Here’s a look at why is America Ferrera leaving Superstore.

Why is America Ferrera leaving Superstore?

America Ferrera, who played store manager Amy Sosa and has been an executive producer since 2015, exits the show to focus on the next chapter of her career and family. America Ferrera will feature in Superstore Season 6, returning to the NBC Sitcom for two episodes. The second episode will focus on Amy's last day at Cloud 9, and according to Green and Miller, it will "fully give her the send-off she deserves." Despite the chaos caused by the pandemic in both the real world and the show world, they added that they wanted her storyline to end on an optimistic, hopeful note. Fans and viewers are sure to miss America Ferrera in Superstore.

Also read | Is Grey's Anatomy Season 17 The Show's Last Season? Ellen Pompeo Reveals

Also read | IN PICS | Pumpkin Light Show Glows On As Drive-through Halloween Experience Amid COVID-19

Is Jonah leaving Superstore too?

Ben Feldman spent five seasons of Superstore so far playing Jonah as he developed from a reluctant Cloud 9 employee to someone in a serious romantic relationship. As it turns out, the Superstore showrunners Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green originally had a different vision for Jonah as far back as the Season 1 final, and the whole show would have changed. Neither the makers nor the actor have revealed his exit from the show.

The makers revealed to CinemaBlend that one thing early on they had talked about was why someone like Jonah would stay at the store. “Was it just for Amy? Was there something else?” They added that at one point, there was an idea that for the Season 1 finale, they would start at Cloud 9 corporate and wonder “why they are there”. They would always wonder “what are we doing?” and then fans would see Jonah walk in and reveal that he was a corporate spy infiltrating a Cloud 9 store to report on union activity. They added that it would have been a very different show.

Also read | Hannibal Buress Leaving The Eric Andre Show? Find Out What Andre Has To Say

Also read | Bihar Man Builds Mahindra Scorpio Shaped Water Tank On Terrace To Show Love For First Car

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.