'America's Got Talent' Semifinalist Daneliya Tuleshova Nails Jessie J's Song 'Who You Are'

America’s Got Talent, one of the famous American reality TV shows, is about to complete its 15th season. Recently, the show aired its semifinal episode in which singer Daneliya Tuleshova gave a sensational performance. She sang the famous song, ‘Who You Are’ by Jessie J and won the hearts of the judges as well as the audience. The audience went crazy after her performance in America’s Got Talent Season 15. The team of America’s Got Talent shared the Kazakh teen singer’s video on the internet. Take a look.

Daneliya Tuleshova’s Video on America's Got Talent

The marvellous performance by the teen singer is winning hearts on the internet. She sang Jessie J’s ‘Who You Are’ beautifully that was loved by the audiences from all over the world. Views on her song on America's Got Talent's YouTube handle are increasing rapidly along with the lovely comments from her fans. The fans in America’s Got Talent studio went crazy the moment she finished her song.

The entire judges' panel was blown over by her performance and complimented her wholeheartedly. Post her performance, Daneliya Tuleshova took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of pictures of her along with a caption in which she stated how happy she was after performing and thanked everyone for the support she got from her fans. Take a look at the America's Got Talent singer’s post on Instagram.

Daneliya Tuleshova is pretty active on her social media and often shares cute pictures and singing videos of her. Check out her Instagram videos in which she is seen singing with ease some of the beautiful songs.

More about America’s Got Talent Semifinals

Apart from singer Daneliya Tuleshova, other semifinalists in America’s Got Talent Season 15 are Bello Sisters (Hand Balancing), Kenadi Dodds (Singer), Brett Loudermilk ( Sword Swallow), Bad Salsa (Dance Couple), Johnathan Goodwin (Daredevil), Celina (Singer), Max Major (Mentalist), Voices of Our City (Choir), Christina Rae (Singer) and W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew (Dance Troop). The final episode will be aired in the next week on NBC.

