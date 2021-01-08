Andy Puddicombe: Net Worth, Books And Other Details Of The 'Headspace' Narrator

Netflix released one of its kind show, 0 on January 1, 2021. The brand new show has intrigued many fans, as they expressed their feelings about the show on Twitter and YouTube’s comment section of the show’s trailer. One user named ‘Ryujin Ronin’ amusingly exclaimed, “They gave an app a show on Netflix lol!”. Many fans have also been mesmerised by the tranquillising voice of the show and the app’s host Andy Puddicombe. Read on to know more about the man behind the voice on the Headspace meditation app and Andy Puddicome's net worth.

Andy Puddicombe net worth

According to a report in Celebrity net worth portal, Andy Puddicombe's net worth is currently $100 million. His company Headspace is his major source of wealth but he also earns royalties from his book sales. In 2006, the 48-year-old entrepreneur set up a private meditation practice and spent four years as a mindfulness consultant. He co-founded Headspace in 2010. Here are the books he has authored.

Get Some Headspace in 2011

The Headspace Diet in 2013

The Headspace Guide to…a Mindful Pregnancy in 2015

Who is Andy Puddicombe?

Andy Puddicombe is the Headspace Guide to Meditation narrator. According to a report on the IMDb page, Andy Puddicombe is an English author, public speaker and a teacher of meditation and mindfulness. He is also the co-founder of Headspace, alongside Richard Pierson.

Headspace is a digital health company that provides guided meditation training and mindfulness for its users. The 48-year-old Headspace narrator is also a former Buddhist monk with a degree in Circus Arts. In 1994, when he was only 22, Puddicombe gave up his studies in sports science and instead travelled to Asia to train as a Buddhist monk, as per IMDb.

In an interview given to BBC, Puddicombe revealed that his meditation training took him to India, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, Australia and finally Russia. His full ordination into Buddhism took place at a Tibetan monastery in India, in the Himalayas. In Russia, Puddicombe taught meditation in Moscow for four years before reaching the end of his monastic commitment.

More about the Headspace app

According to Headspace.com, it is an English-American online healthcare company, which specialises in meditation. It was incorporated in May 2010 in London, England, by Andy Puddicombe and Richard Pierson. The company is currently headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in San Francisco and London. Headspace has become a front runner when it comes to meditation apps. It mainly operates through its online platform, which provides sessions of guided meditation to its registered users. The company is run on a subscriptive model.



