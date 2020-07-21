Ankita Bansal From 'Indian Matchmaking': Everything You Need To Know About Her

The recent Netflix release, Indian Matchmaking has taken social media by storm. One of the singles who was highly supported by netizens is Ankita Bansal on Indian Matchmaking. She came across as a fierce believer in equal rights and was highly acclaimed by fans. Here’s everything that you need to know about Ankita Bansal from Indian Matchmaking.

Who is Ankita Bansal from Indian Matchmaking?

Ankita Bansal is a Delhi-based entrepreneur who has been in the news for appearing on Indian Matchmaking. She is the co-founder and partner of an Indian fashion brand namely THERE! Independent, ambitious and fierce Ankita was on a lookout for a romantic and pleasant partner for herself. In Indian Matchmaking, Ankita was seen enlisting her criteria for a perfect partner to Sima Taparia. Ankita Bansal wants a partner who would be supportive of her career as an entrepreneur and treats her as an equal in marriage.

Upon listening to her criteria, Sima told her that her client network isn’t appropriate for her demand as all clients mostly belong to traditional families. Sima hooked her with a fellow Delhi-based matchmaker Geeta. Instead of understanding Ankita, Geeta was seen questioning her ideologies and requirements. Despite Geeta’s questionable views, Ankita decides to meet the man who she picked for her. Ankita is introduced to a fellow entrepreneur Kshitij. The duo got along very well, but later she discovered that Kshitij was already divorced. Her matchmaker had withheld the key piece of information from her.

The Delhi-based entrepreneur didn’t end up finding a perfect match but took away a learning experience for herself. She eventually decided that marriage isn’t the important thing in her life right now and she needs to focus more on her career. Bansal was also seen talking to a daily saying that she understands the preconceived notions that are associated with arranged marriages. She added that even she had them before going on Indian Matchmaking.

Twitterati Support Ankita Bansal

After looking at her journey in Indian Matchmaking, many netizens stood by her ideologies. While a few called her a “queen” others went on to say that she is a “gem”. Have a look at it here:

Ankita on #IndianMatchmaking is a god damn queen and nobody deserves her perfect self !!! — shubhi.dubido (@shubhangi2525) July 20, 2020

Ankita is a gem and if Sima says one thing about her “compromising” I am going to lose it! #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/CfasDKCqs9 — Henna Patel (@henal09) July 21, 2020

Only saving grace in the whole series is Ankita from Delhi and her parents- what a strong woman- India needs more such women . No weak Indian man deserves her. #IndianMatchmaking — Avi Wag (@avi_wag) July 21, 2020

Ankita Bansal’s Instagram profile

