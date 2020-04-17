Natalie Portman's IG Cookbook On How To Make Tasty And Healthy Vegan Meals

Neta-Lee Hershlag, widely known as Natalie Portman, is undoubtedly a woman of substance and her career trajectory and several prestigious accolades are proof. In addition to her acting finesse, Portman is also a proficient cook in the kitchen too. From what it seems, the Annihilation actor loves putting her culinary skills to test in free time and share recipes of her scrumptious meals with her fans on Instagram.

For the unversed, Natalie Portman is a vegan and shows various combinations of vegan recipes on her Instagram handle. Therefore, if you are a vegan and feel there are limited recipe options for vegans, then you should surely check out Natalie Portman's cookbook to take some cues from on how to make healthy yet delicious vegan meals.

Natalie Portman's IG cookbook for all the vegans out there

Beet and potato salad

Chickpea salad

Roasted cauliflower

Vegan s'mores pancakes

Potato pancakes

Sweet and savoury tarts

On the career front, Natalie Portman was last seen in the American astronaut drama titled Lucy in the Sky, released in 2019. The Noah Hawley directorial starred Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Colman Domingo, Dan Stevens, and Ellen Burstyn in key roles alongside Portman. However, the film was not received well by the audience and eventually tanked at the box office. However, Portman is all set to star alongside Chris Hemsworth in Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, which is slated to release in 2021.

(Image credit: Natalie Portman Instagram)