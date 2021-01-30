As 'The Sandman' Cast Is Unveiled, Here's Who Could Be The Perfect Death

The fans of comic books are finally in for a surprise as they have finally gotten an update about The Sandman series on Netflix. It is a brand new dark fantasy series that will be released on Netflix in the upcoming future. The series is based on the 1989–1996 comic book written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics. The makers recently revealed seven The Sandman characters from the upcoming series and the actors who will be playing them on screen.

The Sandman cast looks solid with actors like Tom Sturridge, Game of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance among others in the roles. However, there has been no official announcement about who will portray the character of Death in The Sandman cast. As The Sandman cast is unveiled, here is a look at the actors who can be perfect to play the role of Death in The Sandman.

Scarlett Johansson

Death is one of the seven Endless from the comic book. Scarlett Johansson can nail this role to perfection in the upcoming series as she has the experience to play a comic book character. She is currently awaiting the release of her Black Widow movie from MCU. It would be interesting to see an actor of her calibre in the personification of death.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie has been previously associated with DC Comics as Harley Quinn. She played the role in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. The viewers have already seen the wild side of her and her acting prowess through the role. Margot Robbie can be the ideal addition as Death in The Sandman cast to play the psychopomp.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson is not a new name in the fantasy world. She is best known for playing Hermoine in the Harry Potter film franchise. She can be the ideal actor to play the attractive, young goth woman dressed in casuals as she is seen in the comics. In the comics, she is often seen wearing black top and jeans. It would be a treat for her fans to see Emma Watson as Death.

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. She has proved her mettle as an actor in several movies. Her looks and unmatched acting skills make her the perfect fit for the role of Death in The Sandman. It would be interesting to see Alexandra Daddario as a guide to the deceased and taking them into their new existence.

Emma Stone

The Death in The Sandman characters is a pleasant, down to earth and perky character. Emma Stone with her girl next door image can fit into this role perfectly. She has the looks and acting abilities that make her an ideal choice for the role. It would be a treat to see her play the role along with actors like Tom Sturridge, Charles Dance, Boyd Holbrook, Sanjeev Bhaskar among others.

